AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi on Wednesday called for taking practical steps to address the reflections of the Ukrainian crisis on food security, energy prices and supply chains, highlighting the Kingdom's stance to uphold international law and the UN Charter, respect countries' sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolve the Ukraine crisis in accordance with these principles.

Speaking during a working dinner of NATO foreign ministers, on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) summit being held in Spain’s capital, Madrid, to discuss Middle East issues, Safadi reviewed the Kingdom's relations with NATO, highlighting Jordan's role in the Mediterranean dialogue group since 1995.

He also went over regional issues of common interest, sharing the Kingdom's vision to address regional and international challenges, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause, the Syrian crisis and the issue of refugees, as well as the implications of the Ukrainian crisis on the region, particularly on food and energy security.

While supporting Ukrainian refugees “is a must”, the international community needs to continue to shoulder its share of responsibility towards Syrian refugees and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), he said.

Warning against the continuation of the Syrian crisis, Safadi called for stepping up efforts to find a political solution to end the crisis.

Jordan will continue to be a “force of peace and stability” and a voice of moderation that spares no effort to achieve a just and comprehensive peace, stability and development, he said, emphasising that terrorism is still a shared threat that requires collective action.

NATO foreign ministers emphasised the deep and solid partnership with the Kingdom, commending Jordan's central role in enhancing regional security and stability.

Jordan-NATO institutional relations date back to 1995 when the Kingdom joined the Mediterranean Dialogue Initiative, meant to enhance the alliance's partnership with seven Mediterranean countries to frame means of cooperation and coordination to achieve security and stability.

Since 2014, the Kingdom, along with Australia, Sweden, Finland, Georgia and Ukraine, has had "advanced partnerships" with NATO.

