AMMAN — Jordan’s national exports to the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA) countries rose by 13.9 per cent during the first seven months of this year, reaching JD2.214 billion compared with JD1.943 billion in the same period of last year, topping the list of the Kingdom’s trade partners.

According to official statistics monitored by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, exports to GAFTA accounted for 42 per cent of Jordan’s total exports by the end of July, mainly driven by higher shipments to Saudi Arabia, Syria and Iraq, which together made up 62.7 per cent of Jordan’s total exports to GAFTA markets.

Exports to Saudi Arabia grew by 16.1 per cent to JD734 million, while exports to Syria jumped 400 per cent to JD130 million. Exports to Iraq increased by 11.7 per cent, reaching about JD525 million.

On the other hand, the Kingdom’s imports from GAFTA countries rose by 7 per cent to JD3.048 billion, compared with JD2.849 billion in the same period of 2024.

As a result, the Kingdom’s trade deficit with Arab countries narrowed to JD834 million, down from JD906 million for the corresponding period in 2024.

GAFTA, launched in January 2005 and now comprising 18 Arab countries, remains one of the most prominent frameworks for Arab economic integration, aimed at boosting trade exchanges and reducing customs tariffs among its members.

