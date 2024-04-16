AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Monday met Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, who is currently on a two-day official visit to the Kingdom.

During the meeting, Khasawneh emphasised the importance of strengthening Jordanian-Iraqi relations across various sectors, affirming the government’s commitment to advancing the implementation of significant cooperation projects agreed upon between the two countries, including the Basra-Aqaba oil pipeline project and the economic industrial zone, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The prime minister highlighted the joint efforts made in recent years, which led to the launch of the first phase of the electricity interconnection project between the two countries, adding that this project serves as an incentive to complete other agreed-upon projects, either bilaterally or within the framework of the tripartite cooperation mechanism involving Jordan, Iraq and Egypt.

Khasawneh also reiterated Jordan’s support for Iraq’s efforts to enhance its security and stability, stressing that “Iraq’s security is an integral part of the Kingdom’s security and that stability, progress, and the restoration of its regional and international role are in Jordan’s and the region’s interest”.

The discussions also touched upon the current regional situation, with particular emphasis on the Palestinian cause and the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.

Regarding the recent escalation between Iran and Israel, the Prime Minister made it clear that “Jordan will not tolerate any threat to its security and stability and will firmly confront any danger that endangers its citizens, territories, or airspace”.

On his part, the Iraqi President hailed the deep-rooted relations between the two countries and expressed his eagerness to enhance cooperation in all fields to serve the interests of the two nations and their peoples. He also praised Jordan’s steadfast positions on Arab issues, especially the Palestinian cause, as well as Jordan’s support for Iraq’s security and prosperity.

