AMMAN — The Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) and the South African embassy in the Kingdom discussed ways to strengthen bilateral economic relations and new opportunities for economic partnership.

During a meeting held at the embassy on Wednesday, Ambassador of South Africa Tselane Mokuena and JBA President Hamdi Tabbaa discussed South Africa's role in bringing a case against Israeli occupation at the International Court of Justice.

The case addresses the brutal war crimes and genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza, and South Africa's support for the Palestinian people's resilience in their quest for rights and freedom on their land, and for the independence of the Palestinian state.

Tabbaa proposed establishing a Jordanian- South African Business Council to explore joint cooperation prospects, and enhance and expand partnerships in various investment, trade, and tourism sectors.

He highlighted the need to boost trade exchange between the two countries, which does not currently reflect the depth of their developed relations, by creating a direct commercial shipping line between them.

Tabbaa pointed out Jordan's attractive investment advantages, being a safe and investment-friendly country due to its strategic location in the region.

For her part, Ambassador Mokuena appreciated the diplomatic efforts of King Abdullah in supporting the Palestinian people, stopping Israeli aggression on Gaza, establishing peace in the region, and ending conflicts. She noted that South Africa shares Jordan's stance in defending the rights of the Palestinian people.

Mokuena confirmed her country's commitment to enhancing economic and trade relations with the Kingdom, leveraging Jordan's safe and stable business environment, and looking forward to increasing trade exchange, sharing expertise, transferring technology, providing training and empowerment, making investments and achieving integration in various investment, trade and economic sectors.

The volume of untapped opportunities exceeded $12 million, focusing on the fertiliser and chemical products industries, therapeutic products and medicines, clothing, food products and paper products.

The trade volume between the two countries reached approximately $136 million in 2022, compared to $63 million in 2021.

