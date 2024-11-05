AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan met on Monday with Estonian President Alar Karis, who is on an official visit to the Kingdom for several days.

The meeting, held at the Prime Ministry and attended by ministers and officials from both sides, focused on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across various sectors, particularly in technology, digital health and education services, entrepreneurship, innovation, and tourism.

Hassan and Karis discussed encouraging Estonian tourists to visit the Kingdom, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

They also highlighted the role of the private sector and business communities in exploring new avenues for cooperation, partnership, and investment, emphasising the significance of the Jordanian-Estonian Business Forum, set to take place in Amman on Tuesday, as a valuable platform to advance economic ties.

Hassan outlined Jordan's Economic Modernisation Vision, which aims to achieve sustainable economic growth and attract investments that foster development and create job opportunities, underscoring the need for agreements that facilitate investment and boost economic ties between the two countries.

They also discussed regional developments, particularly in light of the Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon, along with other issues of mutual concern.

Hassan and Karis also reiterated their commitment to continued political coordination and consultations, based on a memorandum of understanding between the two countries.

Hassan also highlighted Jordan's ongoing efforts, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, to stop Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon, stop the violations in the West Bank, and prevent further escalation in the region.

The prime minister also expressed appreciation for Estonia's support for the two-state solution and its contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

President Karis commended Jordan, led by His Majesty King Abdullah, for its commitment to regional security and stability, as well as its humanitarian role in providing relief assistance to Gaza.

Jordan and Estonia established diplomatic relations in 2001. The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Minister of Environment Muawieh Radaideh, Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Abdullah Adwan, and members of the Estonian delegation.

