AMMAN — The Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST) on Tuesday held talks with a delegation of Asian diplomats, including the ambassadors of Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Chargé d'Affaires of Brunei Darussalam, over enhancing cooperation.

HCST Secretary-General Mashhour Rifai highlighted the "strong" ties between Jordan and the visiting ambassadors' countries and called for increased cooperation in key areas such as energy, technology, water, food security and climate change.

He also underlined the importance of supporting scientific research, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Talks during the meeting also covered topics related to technology transfer, support for innovation and linking Jordanian researchers with their counterparts in the ambassadors' countries.

The envoys praised the council's role in bridging academia and industry, expressing their interest in collaborating on initiatives that support Jordan's economic development.

