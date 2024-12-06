KUWAIT CITY: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar held a pivotal meeting in New Delhi during Al-Yahya’s official visit, which marked his first as Kuwait's Foreign Minister to India. This visit also included a courtesy call on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The discussions between the two foreign ministers resulted in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) at the level of Foreign Ministers. The JCC aims to enhance bilateral relations by overseeing joint working groups across areas such as trade, investment, education, technology, agriculture, security, and culture.

During the talks, Minister Al-Yahya conveyed greetings from Kuwait’s leadership and praised the longstanding friendship and robust partnership between the two nations. Minister Jaishankar reciprocated by expressing India’s pride in the strong ties and highlighting the collaboration between the countries in various fields.

The leaders also reviewed a wide range of India-Kuwait ties, including political, trade, investment, energy, food security, and people-to-people relations. They exchanged views on pressing regional and international issues, particularly the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories. Both ministers emphasized the need for joint diplomatic efforts to halt the ongoing escalation and work toward a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue.

Prime Minister Modi, in his meeting with Al-Yahya, expressed gratitude for Kuwait’s support of the Indian expatriate community, which exceeds one million people. Posting on X, Modi stated, "India is committed to advancing our deep-rooted and historical ties with Kuwait for the benefit of our people and the region."

The MoU reflects the mutual determination of both nations to elevate their partnership, with the JCC serving as a mechanism to monitor and strengthen all aspects of bilateral relations, including energy, health, and consular matters.

This meeting follows a series of engagements between the two nations, further cementing their commitment to peace, stability, and shared prosperity in the region and beyond.

