AMMAN — A high-level Jordanian economic delegation representing the commercial and service sectors is set to begin an official working visit to Syria on May 26.

The two-day visit aims to explore future of bilateral economic relations between private sectors from both countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Khalil Hajj Tawfiq said, “This is the first official visit of the commercial and service sector under the JCC, and [is organised] in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, the Jordanian Embassy in Damascus, and the Federation of Syrian Chambers of Commerce.

“The visit marks the largest private-sector delegation to Syria since the fall of the previous regime,” he said.

The delegation will include presidents of Jordan’s chambers of commerce and representatives from all commercial and service sectors.

He added that the delegation will hold extensive talks with Syrian ministers of economy, trade, and services, as well as with the president and members of the Syrian Chambers of Commerce Federation and prominent figures from Syria’s private sector.

He indicated that the visit will include discussions on establishing a joint Jordanian-Syrian Business Council and agreeing to organise a business forum in the near future in Amman, with the aim of laying the foundation for a new phase in economic ties.

The Jordanian delegation, Hajj Tawfiq said, aims to support Syria in rebuilding its economy, especially in light of the easing of sanctions and Syria’s reintegration into the Arab and international arenas.

“The Jordanian private sector, in line with Jordan’s official position in support of Syria, is committed to standing by the Syrian private sector and helping it fulfil its aspirations for a strong, open economy, particularly one that is connected with Jordan,” Hajj Tawfiq said.

He added that the new phase of economic cooperation requires official institutions on both sides to work towards eliminating all obstacles that hinder the smooth flow of trade in both directions, praising the facilitation measures Jordan provides to Syrians at border crossings.

Hajj Tawfiq also emphasised the need to establish trade and investment partnerships between companies in both countries, strengthen transit trade, promote mutual visits by economic delegations, organise joint forums and exhibitions, and exchange information on available investment opportunities.

According to data from the Amman Chamber of Commerce, Jordan’s exports to Syria in the first two months of 2025 reached JD35.4 million, compared to JD8.3 million in imports.

