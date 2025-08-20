AMMAN — The World Bank is in the process of finalising a restructuring plan for its Employment and Skills Project in Jordan, aimed at boosting private sector job creation and enhancing workforce skills.

Citing a World Bank document, Al Mamlaka said that the restructuring is currently under review for final approval, with the goal of signing it with the Jordanian government.

The primary objectives of the restructuring are to "improve implementation efficiency, expand the scope of impact, and increase the number of beneficiaries." In particular, the restructuring focuses on better aligning workforce skills with the demands of the labour market.

The document emphasises that the restructuring will retain the project's strategic goals, including supporting the employment of Jordanians, particularly targeting women and youth. These groups are central to the project's mission of expanding economic opportunities.

The project has already made significant strides, according to the document. Key achievements include providing on-the-job training to thousands of beneficiaries and fostering stronger partnerships between the government and private sector.

The project, the document said, has contributed to improving the management systems of government programmes tied to the labour market, notably through enhanced monitoring and follow-up mechanisms. It has also played a role in regulatory reforms designed to help employers more easily recruit skilled workers.

Launched in April 2022 as part of Jordan's response to the COVID-19 crisis, the initiative was aimed at boosting job recovery and increasing employment among youth (ages 18 to 40) in the private sector.

The restructuring follows a comprehensive review of the project's performance and progress, with a focus on streamlining activities and maximising the impact of financial resources.

Earlier reports said that the World Bank had approved a $112 million funding package in December 2021 to support the project. Of that amount, $46.5 million (41.5 per cent) has already been disbursed.

The National Employment Programme, which the project supports, provides wage subsidies, on-the-job training grants, and incentives for hiring women and people with disabilities. The programme aims to improve economic participation rates and ensure equal job opportunities.

As part of the restructuring, the project's closure date will be extended to July 31, 2028. This extension will allow for the completion of remaining activities and the expansion of its impact to benefit as many individuals as possible, while ensuring that targeted performance indicators are met, Al Mamlaka said.

