AMMAN — The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Saturday that it has stepped up efforts to support Jordanian agriculture in addressing the impacts of climate change, through a package of interventions.

According to Al Mamalaka TV, interventions include enabling farmers to access low-interest loans, installing modern irrigation systems, and participating in the preparation of a national drought monitoring report.

The Agricultural Credit Corporation, with technical support from the WFP, has introduced low-interest loan products to help farmers adopt climate-resilient agricultural practices, boost productivity, reduce post-harvest losses and improve livelihoods, according to a WFP report reviewed by Al mamlaka TV.

The programme has recently trained nearly 450 farmers, agri-food companies, and cooperatives in the governorates of Jerash, Mafraq and Balqa, to enable them to utilise these concessional loans and implement sustainable agricultural practices.

The programme has also promoted the adoption of modern technologies to enhance water-use efficiency and address climate-related stress, including the installation of drip irrigation systems on eight farms in Jerash and Irbid, and the implementation of integrated climate-smart agricultural practices on more than 120 farms. These efforts have helped strengthen crop resilience to extreme weather, increase productivity, and reduce reliance on fertilisers.

As part of efforts to enhance the capacity of national institutions in managing natural resources, the WFP continues its collaboration with the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management to support the National Technical Committee on Drought, providing both technical and logistical assistance in preparing a national drought monitoring report for the 2024/2025 season, the report added.

Work on the report is being conducted through the PRISM platform, which enables real-time monitoring of drought impacts, analysis of effects, and forecasting of seasonal patterns, making it a vital tool for evaluating climate-related risks.

