Riyadh - Al Jouf Agricultural Development Company has signed a SAR 81.90 million loan agreement with the Agricultural Development Fund (ADF) on 9 October.

The loan will be used to finance the expansion of the company’s French fries factory, according to a press release.

The financing will be paid over 10 annual installments following a grace period from 8 October 2028 to 8 October 2037.

It is secured by a portion of the company’s land and the factory’s fixed assets.

