AMMAN — The latest unemployment figures released by the Department of Statistics (DoS) have sparked diverse interpretations and reactions among experts and economists, reflecting the Kingdom’s complex economic landscape.

According to the DoS's latest quarterly report, unemployment in Jordan stood at 21.4 per cent during the second quarter of 2024, marking a 0.9 per cent decrease compared with the same period in 2023.

The report also showed that unemployment among males dropped to 18.9 per cent in the second quarter of 2024, a 1.1 per cent decrease from the previous year. However, the unemployment rate among females reached 31 per cent, registering a slight increase of 0.1 per cent compared with 2023.

Unemployment among individuals with a bachelor’s degree or higher was notably higher at 25 per cent when compared with other educational levels.

Economist Waseem Hussein sees the reported decline in the overall unemployment rate as an indication of some level of economic recovery. He also emphasised that significant disparities and challenges remain unresolved.

“The slight decrease in the unemployment rate is a positive sign; however, it does not address the deeper economic problems that require further examination,” Hussein noted.

He also pointed out that while the headline figure has declined, other critical aspects such as job quality, wage growth, and income inequality must be considered.

Economy analyst Khaled Bakir emphasised that the decrease in unemployment might be attributed to temporary factors, which could fluctuate depending on the season or other variables. These factors, he noted, might not provide a comprehensive understanding of the overall situation.

"Our female unemployment rates are among the highest in the world, and this issue requires immediate attention," Bakir concluded.

