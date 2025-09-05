AMMAN — Minister of Transport Nidal Qatamin on Thursday met with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Regional Director Gretchen Biery and her accompanying delegation to discuss strengthening cooperation in the transport sector, with a focus on infrastructure and sustainable public transport.

Talks also addressed the urban transport restructuring project in Irbid and Zarqa, a strategic initiative aimed at improving public transport services while enhancing the efficiency and safety of urban mobility, according to a Ministry of Transport statement.

The meeting reviewed the findings of technical studies conducted jointly by the ministry, the EBRD and partners, designed to advance an urban transport system that meets citizens’ needs and improves service quality.

Qatamin underscored the importance of continued coordination with the EBRD to ensure the timely implementation of plans and projects, highlighting the partnership’s role in supporting reform, upgrading services and driving economic development.

The EBRD delegation, for its part, commended its cooperation with the ministry and reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting Jordan in transport infrastructure and public transport development, noting that such projects enhance citizens’ quality of life and strengthen the sector’s sustainability.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

