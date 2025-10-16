AMMAN — The third phase of the Rural Economic Development and Employment Programme is set to begin early next year, the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) said on Wednesday.

JEDCO Acting Executive Director Dana Zoubi said that the new phase will run for six years and aims to boost the livelihoods of rural households, especially women and youth without stable sources of income, as well as small-scale producers, farmers, exporters, agricultural companies, and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Zoubi added that the third phase will expand the programme to cover all governorates of the Kingdom, according to JEDCO statement.

Around 30 per cent of the programme’s resources will be dedicated to initiatives that address climate change adaptation and mitigation, advance the green and circular economy, promote environmentally sustainable projects, enhance food security, and support entrepreneurship and innovation in agriculture.

The programme aligns with the Economic Modernisation Vision, which focuses on stimulating sustainable growth and job creation in rural areas.

Around 7,500 rural families in the country’s most economically challenged regions are expected to benefit from the programme, according to the statement.

Participants will receive technical guidance, training, and support in meeting quality and compliance standards, alongside marketing and promotion assistance for their products.

The initiative also includes about 2.8 million euros in non-repayable grants for productive and entrepreneurial agricultural ventures, in addition to 2.9 million euros in soft loans for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises over the six-year period.

Earlier phases of the programme benefited more than 18,000 individuals and created over 7,000 jobs, the majority of which targeted women and young people, Zoubi noted.

The Cabinet has recently approved the expansion of the project under the Rural Economic Development and Employment Programme, which is funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) with a contribution of $15 million.

The project seeks to build the technical and competitive capacities of small-scale farmers and agricultural enterprises, enabling them to create employment opportunities for youth and women, enhance agricultural productivity, and expand export potential.

It also aims to enhance the economic resilience of rural families through financial and technical support for farmers, producers, exporters and agricultural associations, while improving their ability to access markets and promote their products.

