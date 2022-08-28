AMMAN — Jordan is scheduled to host the 7th Edition of World Social Media Forum between November 9 and 10, organisers announced on Saturday.

Ayman Irsheed, CEO of forum-organiser Moments Innovation, said that the forum will host several figures in marketing, public relations, communication and influencers from Jordan, Arab countries and beyond, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Irsheed said that the event is the “biggest” of its kind in the Middle East, to understand and monitor the role of social media sector and its social, psychological and promotional influence at the commercial and political levels."

