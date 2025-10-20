AMMAN —The Investment Fund of the Social Security Corporation (SSIF) neared JD18 billion in assets by the end of the third quarter of 2025, marking an increase of JD1.7 billion since the beginning of the year, a growth rate of 10.6 per cent, driven by strong investment performance and higher market values of strategic equity holdings.

According to a statement released by the fund on Sunday, this growth was mainly attributed to a rise in total comprehensive income, which reached about JD1.6 billion compared with JD664.5 million for the same period last year, a 133.5 per cent increase, in addition to an insurance surplus of approximately JD164 million transferred from the SSIF.

Total comprehensive income included net income of JD809.6 million and unrealised gains from the revaluation of strategic equity investments amounting to JD741.7 million.

Net income generated from the fund’s various investment portfolios rose by 16 per cent compared with the same period of 2024.

Income from the bond portfolio reached JD454.6 million, equities generated JD222.4 million, and money market instruments JD104.9 million, alongside returns from loan and real estate investments.

The fund’s assets were mainly distributed among bonds (57.8 per cent), equities (18.2 per cent), money market instruments (12.6 per cent), real estate (5 per cent), loans (3.2 per cent), and tourism investments (1.8 per cent).

Chairman of the Investment Board Omar Malhas said the fund’s performance in 2025 reflects a solid and long-term investment approach based on strategic planning, diversification, and productive projects that add value to the national economy.

He noted that the fund continues to strengthen its role as an active national partner in major strategic projects that serve as key drivers of sustainable growth, most notably through its participation in the National Water Carrier Project.

The fund is also exploring new investment opportunities aimed at diversifying its portfolio in line with the objectives of the Economic Modernisation Vision, he added.

SSIF CEO Ezzeddin Kanakrieh said the fund translated its investment plan into tangible achievements during the third quarter through efficient portfolio management and well-timed moves across vital sectors, reflecting mature investment policies and sound investment timing.

He added that the fund has continued to increase its holdings in several strategic companies listed on the Amman Stock Exchange based on detailed evaluations and well-studied opportunities that add long-term value to its portfolio.

This, he said, underscores the fund’s confidence in the Jordanian capital market and its commitment to responsible investment as a long-term institutional investor.

Kanakriyah also highlighted the fund’s growing real estate investments, which include acquiring strategic plots of land and signing long-term lease contracts with local investors under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model, an approach that stimulates economic activity, creates jobs in the governorates, and enhances both the value and sustainability of the fund’s assets.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

