AMMAN — Senate President Faisal Fayez on Monday met with Rapporteur of the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee and the official in charge of the Jordan file within the Renew Europe Group Malik Azmani.

The meeting focused on strengthening relations between Jordan and the EU, with discussions spanning political, economic, and parliamentary cooperation, as well as the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Fayez underscored the historic and strategic nature of Jordan-EU ties, rooted in mutual respect and shared interests. He also reiterated Jordan’s commitment, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, to advancing cooperation with the EU across various sectors.

He also expressed appreciation for the EU’s continued support for Jordan’s development and its assistance in mitigating the impact of regional crises on the Kingdom’s economy. He also welcomed the European Parliament’s recent approval of an aid package to Jordan, stressing the importance of deepening economic partnership to reinforce Jordan’s stabilising role in the region and contribute to stopping the Israeli war.

Highlighting the pressures Jordan faces, Fayez noted the Kingdom’s status as the world’s largest refugee-hosting country. He emphasised that Jordan shoulders the burden of the Syrian refugee crisis largely alone, warning that it cannot continue providing essential services without increased international support for its Syrian Crisis Response Plan, developed in coordination with international partners.

On the situation in Gaza, Fayez warned of the grave humanitarian and political consequences of continued Israeli aggression. He also strongly condemned what he described as Israel’s policy of extermination, ethnic cleansing, and forced displacement of Palestinians, calling such practices unacceptable by all moral, legal, and humanitarian standards.

He urged the European Parliament and the international community to take effective action to end the war, and called for the revival of a credible political process aimed at ending the occupation and preventing further escalation.

Fayez also highlighted His Majesty’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. He also called on the EU and its parliamentary institutions to continue supporting these efforts, reiterating that the only viable path to lasting peace lies in a two-state solution based on international resolutions.

For his part, Azmani reaffirmed the European Parliament’s commitment to supporting Jordan economically and financially, commending the Kingdom’s resilience in the face of regional challenges. He also commended the King’s leadership and Jordan’s active role in promoting peace, facilitating humanitarian access, and advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

