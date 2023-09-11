AMMAN — Jordan’s illiteracy rates fell to 4.5 per cent by the end of 2022, Minister of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research Azmi Mahafzah revealed on Friday.

On the occasion of International Literacy Day, observed annually on September 8, Mahafzah said in a statement made available to The Jordan Times that “the ministry’s long-term action plans and vision assisted in bringing down illiteracy rates”.

Illiteracy rates decreased from 88 per cent in 1952 to 67.6 per cent in 1961, reaching 19.5 per cent in 1990, according to a ministry statement, noting that by the end of 2022 illiteracy rate stood at 4.5 per cent, with 2.4 per cent among males and 7.3 per cent among females.

The minister further indicated that the Kingdom has always been among the countries focused on improving its literacy rates.

Among the ministry’s immediate priorities is the creation of adult education centres which are now situated across Jordan.

The statement added that 162 literacy centres opened during the 2022-2023 academic year, of which 137 centres are for females and 25 centres for males.

In this regard, sociologist Hussein Al Khozahe told The Jordan Times that “Jordan has always focused its efforts on education and creating more literate societies”, noting that Jordan has the highest rate of female literacy in the region.

“However despite having large numbers of educated females and males, unemployment rates continue to rise,” he further noted.

For her part, Jordanian educator Noor Al Manaseer, said: “Interest in higher education is increasing in Jordan whether among young or older generations,”

Literacy enriches a society’s quality of life and minimises the gap between generations, she added.

