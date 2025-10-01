AMMAN — Jordan recorded a significant rise in foreign direct investment (FDI) during the first half of 2025, with inflows reaching approximately $1.05 billion, equivalent to 4 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), according to preliminary balance of payments data.

This marks a 36.4 per cent increase compared with the $769.8 million (3.1 per cent of GDP) recorded during the same period in 2024, according to the data cited by the Jordan news agency, Petra.

Arab countries were the primary contributors, accounting for 61.8 per cent of total FDI inflows. Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries led the way, making up 35.6 per cent of the total.

Saudi Arabia emerged as the largest single contributor with 26 per cent, followed by Bahrain at 4.8 per cent and the UAE at 2.8 per cent. Iraq also contributed 12.1 per cent from among other Arab states.

European countries made up 16.9 per cent of the total, including 13.4 per cent from European Union member states, 2.6 per cent from the United Kingdom, and 2.1 per cent from the US.

Non-Arab Asian countries contributed 2.5 per cent, with India leading at 1.3 per cent and China at 0.8 per cent. The remaining 16.7 per cent came from other nations.

In terms of sectors, finance and insurance attracted the largest share of investment, accounting for 37.5 per cent of total FDI. This was followed by real estate (11.5 per cent), transport and storage (6.9 per cent), manufacturing (6.7 per cent), mining (6.7 per cent), quarrying (6.6 per cent), and construction (4.1 per cent).

Jordanians’ investments in land and property also featured prominently, representing 12.2 per cent of overall FDI inflows.

