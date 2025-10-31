AMMAN — Jordan and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday signed an amended annexe to the Agreement on the Promotion and Protection of Mutual Investments, along with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Jordan’s Ministry of Investment and Saudi Arabia’s Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority.

The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh by Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh and Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Falih, in the presence of senior officials, business leaders and investors from both countries.

The signing ceremony was followed by a meeting with representatives of 21 Saudi companies, according to an Investment Ministry statement.

Abu Ghazaleh described the amended annexe as “a milestone in the course of economic cooperation between the two kingdoms”, noting that it ushers in a new phase of partnership built on transparency, legal clarity and international best practices.

The agreement, he added, will help mitigate legal risks, protect investors’ rights and safeguard national interests.

He pointed out that Saudi investments in Jordan have grown steadily in recent years, recording an average annual increase of 5.6 per cent over the past four years and now accounting for around 7 per cent of total foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Kingdom.

These investments, he said, have benefited from the incentives and exemptions offered under the Investment Environment Law, reflecting the depth of mutual confidence and the strength of Jordanian-Saudi economic ties.

Abu Ghazaleh said the newly signed MoU with the Saudi Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority will pave the way for the exchange of technical and regulatory expertise in developing and managing economic zones, enhancing their competitiveness through innovation, modern infrastructure and targeted investment incentives. Such cooperation, he noted, will contribute to job creation and an improved investment climate in both countries.

He also highlighted the alignment between Jordan’s Economic Modernisation Vision and Saudi Vision 2030, both of which share measurable objectives and serve as a roadmap for future cooperation.

The Ministry of Investment, he said, is committed to translating these agreements into tangible projects across key sectors, including energy, transport, logistics, tourism and advanced technologies.

Abu Ghazaleh concluded that the agreements represent “a declaration of an integrated economic future” between the two kingdoms, one grounded in trust, commitment and mutual respect, aimed at fostering prosperity and sustainable growth for both countries.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

