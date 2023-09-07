AMMAN — Jordan is keen to facilitate the delivery of Saudi products to the local market, as approximately 60 per cent of Jordanian agricultural exports are to Saudi Arabia, Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat said on Wednesday.

The minister’s remarks came after the Ocean Centre for Fresh Fish and the Saudi Alrowia Cooperative Society signed a deal earlier in the day in efforts to boost trade exchange in agricultural products, especially fish, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hneifat said that the agreement comes within the framework of supporting networking between the Jordanian and Saudi private sectors to strengthen trade exchange of agricultural products. He added that the ministry provided up to JD5 million in financing to develop the fishery industry, noting that the ministry intends to develop the industry in Jordan through such agreements.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

