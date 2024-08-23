AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday met with Chief Observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) Željana Zovko, who is also Vice-President of the European Parliament.

The meeting focused on discussing ways to enhance bilateral relations between Jordan and the European Union in various fields.

Also on Tuesday, Interior Minister Mazen Farayah discussed with the European Union delegation preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Farayah reiterated the government's commitment to neutrality, stressing that its role was limited to providing logistical support and ensuring fair treatment for all candidates.

He also detailed the responsibilities of the Ministry of Interior and the Public Security Directorate, particularly in securing polling stations, vote counting centres and final result aggregation points, as well as facilitating voters' access to polling stations to ensure a smooth and accessible voting process.

During the meeting, Talal Fayez, Director of the Civil Registry and Passports Department, outlines the process of compiling the legal and electronic voter lists, which have been prepared under the supervision of the Independent Election Commission, in accordance with all legal procedures, and were finalised within the established timeframe.

The EU delegation expressed its appreciation for the efforts of the ministry and commended the coordinated efforts of all parties involved to ensure a smooth parliamentary election.