RIYADH — Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed El-Khereiji met with European Parliament’s Saudi Arabia Rapporteur Hana Jalloul in Riyadh, emphasizing the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and the European Union.



During her visit, Jalloul attended in the fourth Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum organized by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), praising Saudi Arabia's role in international geopolitics and humanitarian efforts.



In her meetings, Jalloul held discussions with key Saudi officials, including UN Resident Coordinator Mohamed El Zarkani, Assistant Supervisor General for Planning and Development Dr. Aqeel Al-Ghamdi, and Saudi-based UN Resident Coordinator Mohamed El Zarkani, Major General Dr. Abdulrahman AlHarbi, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Shoura Council.



"As the European Parliament's Saudi Arabia Rapporteur, I am committed to deepening our cooperation to effectively foster peace, security, and stability," Jalloul said.



Jalloul attended the forum’s opening session, themed “Humanitarian Diplomacy in Conflicts: The Future of Humanitarian Responses,” describing it as “a crucial platform for international collaboration to tackle the challenges of humanitarian work.”



She noted the importance of continued dialogue and praised Saudi Arabia’s ongoing initiatives to provide global humanitarian assistance, underscoring the Kingdom’s pivotal position on regional and international issues.

