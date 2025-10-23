AMMAN — The Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization (JSMO) has launched on Wednesday the "Qarar" programme, a major step toward automating and streamlining import control procedures to enhance efficiency, transparency and accuracy in regulatory decision-making.

Director General of JSMO Abeer Zuheir, the new system represents a "transformative" shift in the organisation’s regulatory processes, enabling faster service delivery, reducing procedural inconsistencies and improving the quality of operations and services.

Zuheir said that the programme was developed under the Decision Support and Simplification of Import Control Procedures project, implemented in partnership with the International Trade Centre (ITC).

The initiative supports national efforts to improve the business environment and advance Jordan’s Economic Modernization Vision (EMV).

The "Qarar" system is built around a Decision Support Matrix based on the RACI methodology, which clearly defines roles, responsibilities, and authorities across all administrative levels.

This framework identifies who is responsible for executing tasks, who holds approval authority, who must be consulted, and who should be informed, ensuring fair, transparent and accountable governance.

Zuheir highlighted that the programme has fully digitised import control processes, transitioning from paper-based to automated electronic procedures.

This transformation allows for "precise" tracking of task completion times, helping to reduce customs clearance durations, boost regulatory performance and facilitate the flow of compliant goods into the domestic market.

She added that JSMO continues to build staff capacity to keep pace with digital transformation and ensure the "optimal" use of modern technologies.

The new programme aims to enhance service efficiency for importers, clarify roles and responsibilities, simplify administrative steps and strengthen internal coordination, aligning with government priorities to facilitate trade and boost economic competitiveness, Zuhair said.

The "Qarar" programme has shortened customs processing times, enhanced institutional performance, and increased stakeholder confidence through clearer accountability and decentralized decision-making.

Zuheir noted that this clarity has also helped reduce objections to prior decisions and accelerate workflow.

JSMO plans to expand the programme’s capabilities by integrating artificial intelligence and statistical risk analysis, strengthening digital links with other regulatory bodies, and developing interactive dashboards to monitor performance and assess system impact.

She stressed that "Qarar" is a cornerstone of JSMO’s broader strategy to promote transparency, enhance governance and support Jordan’s national economy while ensuring the health and safety of consumers.

"This programme embodies our commitment to smart, effective, and accountable regulation that serves both businesses and the public," she said.

