AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan inspected six locations in Madaba Governorate on Sunday, including healthcare, production, and service facilities as part of his routine field visits to governorates across the Kingdom.

The sites visited by the prime minister included the outpatient clinics building at Al Nadeem Governmental Hospital, accompanied by the Minister of Health, a Prime Ministry statement said.

Hassan listened to feedback from staff and patients regarding the state of the building, which was constructed in 1979 and now struggles to accommodate the increasing number of visitors due to its distance from the main hospital.

The prime minister stressed the need to speed up the transfer of outpatient services to the new building during the first half of 2025.

He emphasized that this move should enhance and expand the quality of healthcare services provided to citizens.

Hassan also visited a health center in Theban District, where he directed maintenance work on some of its facilities and a study to assess the need for additional medical and administrative staff.

As part of his visits to productive sites in Madaba, the prime minister, accompanied by the minister of industry, trade, and supply, toured a garment factory in Mleih District.

The factory provides over 600 job opportunities for local women in an empowering and supportive work environment that has a childcare center, and a medical clinic.

The prime minister praised the factory's managers for their role in creating a successful investment that supports hundreds of women in the region.

He emphasized the importance of generalizing this model to create conducive work environments and provide services for employees.

He also reaffirmed the government's readiness to take swift measures to support the factory's expansion plans to create more job opportunities for the area's youth.

During his visit to the Community Development Center in Jabal Bani Hamida area of Theban District, the prime minister directed a study on establishing a cooperative association for the center's over 300 female trainees.

He highlighted the importance of expanding, sustaining, and diversifying such programs to align with market needs.

He also visited a weaving project for women, which aims to revive the craft of weaving and traditional carpet-making.

He stressed the need to support the production and marketing of these heritage products and to strengthen existing partnerships with companies specializing in this field.

The prime minister inspected the Tourism Corridor Project in Madaba.

The project, implemented by the Greater Madaba Municipality and funded by the World Bank Group after winning a design competition, serves as a cultural gateway linking the tourist sites of Mount Nebo and the Dead Sea.

