AMMAN — Farmers in the Koura district of Irbid have begun the annual pomegranate harvest after a year of dedicated care, according to Izdihar Sarhan, head of the Koura District Agriculture Department.

Sarhan stressed that the Koura District is a key region for pomegranate orchards in the Kingdom, especially along the banks of perennial streams such as Wadi Zeqlab, Wadi Abu Zeyad and Wadi Rayyan in the town of Jdita, the Jordan news Agency, Petra, reported.

About 2,000 dunums in the Koura district are planted with pomegranate trees, she said, noting that the harvesting season, which has just begun, will last until mid-December.

Sarhan explained that the harvest started early in Wadi Abu Zeyad and Wadi Zeqlab due to their locations, which are close to the Jordan Valley climate, while, the harvest in Wadi Rayyan in Jdita will last until mid-December.

She mentioned the different varieties of pomegranates grown in the district, and highlighted the wide range of products made from pomegranates, such as natural pomegranate juice, high quality traditional pomegranate molasses, natural pomegranate vinegar, pomegranate jam, pomegranate seed oil, pomegranate soap, pomegranate peel powder, pomegranate tea and pomegranate nougat.

Sarhan emphasised the importance of the pomegranate season for farmers, noting that the sale of these fruits is an important source of income, adding that pomegranate products provide an economic boost to the families involved in the industry.

