AMMAN — President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry Fathi Jaghbir on Monday met with Peru's non-resident ambassador to Jordan José Betancourt and discussed means to strengthen economic ties. Jaghbir emphasised Jordan's foreign investment appeal due to its strategic geographical location, which allows the country to act as a gateway to markets in Iraq, Syria and the Gulf.

He welcomed the idea of organising a Jordanian business delegation to Peru, suggesting that a Jordanian-Peruvian business forum be held to further strengthen ties, according to a statement. Jordanian exports to Peru have increased from JD391,000 in 2019 to JD4 million in 2022, against imports of JD6 million from Peru to Jordan in 2022, compared with JD2 million in 2019, he said. Jordan mainly exported fertilisers, chemicals and clothing, while Peru supplied zinc, coffee, tea, oilseeds and cereals. The diplomat expressed his keenness for significant economic growth and proposed a preferential trade agreement to bolster relations.

