AMMAN — The number of inbound containers handled at the Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) increased by 19 per cent during the first eight months of 2025, compared with the same period in 2024, statistical data released by the Jordan Logistics Association (JLA) showed on Wednesday.

According to the figures, a total of 325,259 incoming containers docked at ACT between January and August this year, up from 275,151 recorded in the same period last year.

The data also highlighted a 6.7 per cent rise in outbound containers loaded with goods during the same timeframe, reaching 73,426 containers, compared with 68,787 in 2024.

For August alone, the number of inbound containers jumped by 22.8 per cent, totalling 44,893 in the January-August period of 2025, compared with 36,490 in August of last year, according to the JLA data.

Outbound containers in August witnessed a 14.9 per cent decline, dropping to 9,416 from 11,060 in August 2024.

Commenting on the statistics, JLA President Nabil Khatib told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that maritime traffic via ACT has maintained an upward trajectory since the beginning of 2025, both in terms of imports and exports, despite the notable dip in exports last month.

JLA, established in 2007, represents professionals in the shipping industry, and seeks to foster a competitive environment, protect freight forwarders, and advance operational systems within the logistics and freight sectors.

The association is also a member of the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations, founded in 1926 in Vienna.

