AMMAN — The value of non-performing loans at banks increased by 0.2 per cent during the first half of 2025, compared with the second half of 2024 and the first six months of the same year, according to the latest data from the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ).

According to the CBJ data, cited by Al Manlaka TV, loan facilities rose by 2 per cent in the first half of 2025, down from 4.1 per cent in the comparative period.

The total value of non-performing (defaulted) loans reached JD1.987 billion in the first half of 2025, up from JD1.867 billion in the latter half of 2024.

Meanwhile, the banking sector’s profits after tax stood at approximately JD448 million between January and June 2025, compared with JD 689 million in the second half of 2024, CBJ said.

Profits before tax amounted to JD611 million in the first half of this year, down from JD1.008 billion in the previous six months.

The growth rate of bank assets slowed to around 2.4 per cent in the first half of 2025, compared with 5.8 per cent in the second half of 2024 and 2.3 per cent in the first half of 2024.

Deposit growth in the local banking sector also slowed, reaching 3.1 per cent in the first six months of 2025, compared with 6.8 per cent in the same period last year. Deposits had grown by 2.8 per cent in the first half of 2024.

