AMMAN — The German government has announced a €200 million concessional loan to Jordan, aimed at helping the country address economic challenges driven by regional conflicts and reinforcing the Jordanian government's comprehensive reform agenda.

“The concessional loan will help Jordan to navigate through economic challenges that are caused by the conflicts in the region,” a statement from the German Embassy in Amman said.

“Germany continues to support Jordan’s economic, political and private sector reforms,” the statement added.

The agreement was signed last week on the sidelines of the World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington DC, according to the statement.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan and Andrea Hauser, Member of the Management Committee of KfW Development Bank.

Christine Toetzke, Director-General at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development in Germany, was quoted in the statement as saying at the signing ceremony, “The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is a close partner to Germany. The Government of Germany commends the ambitious Jordanian reform agenda and the commitment of the Jordanian government and its people to hosting as many refugees from the region.”

