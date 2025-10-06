AMMAN — The value of loans and facilities at banks rose by 2.7 per cent until August 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, according to the latest data from the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ).

According to the data, cited by Al Mamlaka TV on Saturday, loans and facilities extended by banks during the first eight months of 2025 reached JD35.733 billion, up from JD34.604 billion in the same period last year, while total facilities at the end of 2024 stood at JD34.778 billion.

Loans and facilities from the beginning of this year until August, show that the private sector, both resident and non-resident, received the majority of facilities, totalling JD31.793 billion, 89 per cent of the total.

Loans and facilities extended to the public sector amounted to around JD3.920 billion, the CBJ said.

An analysis of loans and facilities over the first eight months of 2025 showed that overdraft facilities, which provide credit to company and institutional employees, stood at JD2.675 billion, down from JD2.820 billion in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, credit card lending rose to JD421 million, up from JD390 million over the same period.

In 2024, total individual debt stood at nearly JD14 billion, with housing loans making the largest portion at about JD5.734 billion, followed by personal loans at about JD4.481 billion.

