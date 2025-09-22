AMMAN — The Ministry of Water and Irrigation, through the Jordan Valley Authority, on Sunday received a number of newly constructed water harvesting pits and sites across the Kingdom.

The new facilities were implemented in two phases by the Inter-Islamic Network on Water Resources Development and Management (INWRDAM), with a total storage capacity of 2.1 million cubic metres (mcm), according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abul Saud stressed the ministry’s efforts to implement national strategies aimed at maximising water harvesting and increasing storage capacity, in line with the 2023–2024 strategic plan and the Economic Modernisation Vision.

He highlighted that the dams and harvesting pits contribute to improving living and environmental conditions, creating job opportunities through pioneering projects in agriculture and livestock, and promoting tourism investments that help reduce poverty and unemployment in surrounding areas.

The minister outlined plans to expand water harvesting in areas with significant rainfall potential, noting that policies on water harvesting are guided by national priorities, encourage community participation, and empower women and youth to ensure sustainable water management in the future.

He also stressed the importance of these projects in mitigating desertification and adapting to climate change, in coordination with the Ministry of Environment and the Islamic Network for Water Resource Development.

The initiative demonstrates the government’s commitment to providing new water sources, enhancing environmental conditions, and replenishing groundwater with “high-quality” water across different regions, he added.

The minister also pointed out that the harvesting pits will play a key role in rehabilitating agricultural and grazing lands, creating attractive environments for livestock rearing, and generating local employment opportunities, particularly for youth.

The pits will supply water for livestock, improve pastures, recharge groundwater for irrigation and drinking purposes, and overall increase water availability in local communities, he noted.

INWRDAM Executive Director Marwan Raggad highlighted the role of water harvesting projects in addressing climate change impacts.

Raggad noted that, in collaboration with the water sector, community groups, and universities, the network works to embed water harvesting as a social practice across regions by actively involving communities in addressing water scarcity.

So far, 70 water harvesting sites have been implemented, creating 280 jobs through the establishment of 120 farms and three field schools, benefiting 120,000 residents, providing water for 70,000 trees and 87,000 sheep, and offering 1,200 training opportunities, including participation by 1,800 university students and six female journalists in environmental reporting, he noted.

Dutch Ambassador to Jordan Stella Kloth stressed the significance of the Jordanian–Dutch partnership in addressing shared water challenges, improving environmental systems, creating jobs, and enhancing local communities.

She reiterated the Netherlands’ continued support in addressing water and climate challenges and transferring modern technologies.

Several farmers and community participants also shared experiences highlighting the positive impact of water harvesting on agricultural productivity and product quality.

