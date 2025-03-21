AMMAN: The Kingdom's local revenues increased by around JD61 million in January 2025, reaching JD821.4 million, up from JD760.4 million in the same period of 2024, according to public finance data released by the Ministry of Finance.

Tax revenues for January totalled JD602.8 million, with general sales tax collections amounting to JD348.8 million. Income and profit taxes contributed JD227.2 million, while real estate sales tax revenue stood at JD6.4 million.

Taxes on trade and international transactions totalled JD20.4 million. Meanwhile, non-tax revenues for January 2025 reached JD218.6 million, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

