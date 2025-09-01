AMMAN — Minister of Labour Khaled Bakkar on Sunday announced the completion of the restructuring of the National Employment Programme, after the project management unit fulfilled all technical and procedural requirements, with the revised measures set to take effect on Monday.

Bakkar said that the restructuring was informed by a comprehensive evaluation involving private sector establishments, current and former employees, and other beneficiaries.

Data were collected through surveys, specialised visits, and direct consultations with stakeholders, forming the basis of a practical framework for programme development, according to a ministry statement.

The programme has been extended until July 31, 2028, an additional 31 months, to create more job opportunities for Jordanians, reduce private sector operational costs, and support young jobseekers.

Key updates include extending wage support for establishments from six to nine months, expanding the target age group from 18–40 to 18–45 years, and enhancing benefits for both employees and employers.

Wage support allocations were raised to JD145 per month, up from JD130, alongside transportation allowances of JD10 per month for men and JD15 for women to encourage participation and strengthen women’s economic involvement. The programme’s contribution to social security has also increased to JD12 per worker per month.

For National Aid Fund beneficiaries, transportation allowances were raised to JD10–30 per month to ensure workplace access and job sustainability. Wage support for persons with disabilities was extended to 12 months, with an additional subsidy to encourage their employment.

Graduates of the Vocational Training Corporation and holders of Business and Technology Education Council (BTEC) vocational qualifications would now benefit from a 12-month wage support plan, up from nine months, to improve integration into the labour market.

Current participants will automatically transition to the new support plan, while former beneficiaries who transferred jobs may complete their entitlements within the set timeframe.

A new component, “Capacity Building for Job Seekers”, has also been introduced through the National Employment Platform (Sajjil), offering training in CV writing, interview preparation, and digital job search skills. Training companies would work with private sector establishments to identify workforce needs, prepare candidates, and facilitate hiring, with compensation tied to actual job placements, the statement read.

The programme would also support entrepreneurs through guidance and on-the-job training, particularly in the early stages of business development. Participants would also have access to the Training and Mentoring Hub for small, micro, and medium enterprises, covering areas such as marketing, accounting, and manufacturing, with wage subsidies available after training.

Bakkar urged private sector establishments and entrepreneurs to take advantage of the new incentives through the National Employment Platform Sajjil.

The ministry said on Sunday that the National Employment Programme has signed 52,748 subsidised work contracts since its launch, marking significant progress in creating job opportunities and supporting target groups across the Kingdom.

Programme director Riyad Shammout told Al Mamlaka TV that 26,607 of the total contracts were for women, accounting for 51 per cent of placements, and 26,141 for men. He emphasised the programme’s focus on increasing women’s participation in the labour market.

The programme, which aims to reach 89,000 subsidised contracts by July 2028, has so far registered 3,215 private sector establishments from various sectors and employed 6,159 beneficiaries of the National Aid Fund, including 3,666 men and 2,493 women, he said.

Shammout said that 39,727 employees have received on-the-job skills training, while 8,985 individuals underwent specialised training in coordination with the Vocational Training Corporation, covering areas such as vocational skills, occupational safety, and health.

