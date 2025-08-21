AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday reviewed progress in implementation of the Economic Modernisation Vision’s executive programme during the first half of this year.

During a meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, His Majesty was briefed by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan and the concerned ministers on the vision’s current projects and most notable achievements to date, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty highlighted the importance of committing to implementation within the set timeframe in order to ensure desired results are achieved.

The King was also briefed on the outcomes of the Economic Modernisation Vision’s second phase workshops, hosted by the Royal Hashemite Court over 12 days in July, during which experts from the private sector, academia, and civil society evaluated progress in the first phase of the vision (2023-2025) and provided recommendations for its second phase as the government begins drafting the executive programme for the years 2026-2029.

His Majesty stressed the importance of considering the outcomes of these workshops and the initiatives and priorities proposed for the next phase of the vision’s executive programme, noting that this mechanism promotes a participatory approach, the statement said.

The King called for focusing on improving the quality of services in the second phase, urging open and transparent communication with citizens to clarify the vision’s initiatives, and the government’s action plans.

Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Minister of State for Economic Affairs Mohannad Shehadeh, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, and Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh attended the meeting.

