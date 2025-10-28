AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday met with officials and representatives of the industrial sector to discuss ways to enhance the sector’s role in economic growth.

The industrial sector contributes around 23 per cent of Jordan’s GDP, and provides more than 262,000 job opportunities, about 80 per cent of which are held by Jordanians, according to a Royal Court statement.

During the meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace and attended by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, His Majesty emphasised the importance of continuing to implement industrial-related Economic Modernisation Vision initiatives, highlighting the need to increase the contribution of national industries to local tenders and markets.

The King said that it is important for the industrial sector to adopt a more diversified and flexible export strategy to cope with market fluctuations, and called for opening up new markets for Jordanian industries, the statement said.

His Majesty also emphasised the need to link vocational education directly to the needs of the industrial market.

In 2024, Jordanian products reached more than 155 global markets, with the value of local industrial exports reaching JD8.6 billion.

During the meeting, representatives from leading companies in manufacturing of packaging materials, cosmetics, food products, juices, and medical supplies spoke about their experiences in expanding their companies’ operations in the Jordanian market as well as exporting products, according to the statement.

Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah attended the meeting.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

