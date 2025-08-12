AMMAN — The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) on Monday launched a series of events and qualitative meetings between the leather and knitting industries sector and the Saudi Al Musbah Group.

Al Musbah Group is one of the “most prominent” leading investment groups with a “strong” presence in the Gulf market, JCI said, noting that these events and meetings, which were attended by a group of local factories operating in the sector, establish "promising" partnerships between the two sides.

Such events also contribute to enhancing the Jordanian presence in foreign exhibitions of interest to the sector, especially the (Sourcing as Magic) exhibition held in the US and represented the starting point for this partnership.

These events and meetings came with the support of the ITC-MENATEX project, which is implemented in cooperation between the JCI and the International Trade Centre (ITC) and funded by the Swedish International Development Agency (Sida) and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID).

The events and meetings aim at enhancing the competitiveness of the sector through sustainable trade, supporting the transition towards a circular economy, improving environmental performance, increasing exports and enhancing Jordan's presence in international exhibitions.

The events included an innovative showcase of the sector’s products and field visits to Jordanian factories that demonstrated their “high production capacity” and commitment to the highest quality standards.

This step marks the beginning of sustainable business partnerships that open new markets, support exports, and create job opportunities.

The textile and clothing sector in Jordan produces goods worth $2.6 billion annually, exports nearly $2 billion, and provides 96,000 job opportunities, the JCI statement added.

