AMMAN — The total value of certificates of origin issued by the Irbid Chamber of Industry in August 2025 reached approximately $113.08 million, marking a 5.3 per cent decline compared with the same month last year, when exports totalled $119.4 million.

According to a statement issued by the chamber, the number of certificates issued last month stood at 1,447, a slight decrease from 1,454 in August 2024, indicating stability in the volume of transactions despite the overall drop in export value.

The decline was primarily attributed to a fall in exports from major industrial sectors. The leather and garment sector, which continues to dominate total exports with over $101.4 million, saw a modest decline of 0.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, the therapeutic and medical supplies sector posted a sharp 25.2 per cent drop, with exports totalling $3.2 million. The engineering and electrical industries experienced the steepest decline, plummeting by 97.1 per cent.

Despite the overall downturn, several sectors recorded significant growth.

Exports of food, agricultural, and supply industries jumped 51.4 per cent to $4.48 million, while the chemical and cosmetics industries grew by 38.7 per cent, and plastic and rubber exports increased by 34.3 per cent. The construction materials sector saw the highest growth, surging by 166.6 per cent.

The majority of exports, approximately 83.2 per cent, went to countries with existing trade agreements. The US remained the top destination, receiving more than half of Irbid’s total exports, followed by the European Union at 8.9 per cent, and the Arab League at 6.8 per cent.

Exports to Arab countries dropped to $7.7 million, down from $8.3 million in August 2024, while exports to the U.S. fell by 5.4 per cent month-over-month, the statement said.

The Al Hassan Industrial Estate continued to dominate Irbid’s export activity, accounting for nearly 95 per cent of the total, followed by Cyber City with over 4 per cent.

