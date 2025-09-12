AMMAN — Jordan on Thursday received a formal invitation from Saudi Arabia to join the newly launched international water organisation, whose founding charter was recently signed in Riyadh.

The initiative seeks to establish a unified international platform to address pressing water challenges, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abul Saud welcomed the invitation during a meeting with Mohammed Mounis, Chargé d’Affaires at the Saudi Embassy in Amman. The two sides discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation to confront water scarcity and explore new opportunities for sectoral development.

Abul Saud underscored the urgency of collective action to tackle water scarcity in one of the world’s most water-stressed regions. He pointed to Jordan’s progress in adopting sustainable water and climate solutions, reaffirming the ministry’s commitment to sharing expertise and strengthening cooperation with Arab partners, particularly Saudi Arabia, in the field of water management.

Mounis commended the deep-rooted ties between the two kingdoms, describing them as a model of Arab cooperation.

