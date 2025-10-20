AMMAN — Investment Minister Tariq Abu Ghazaleh on Sunday held talks with Indian Ambassador to the Kingdom Manish Chauhan to discuss strengthening economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

The discussions, held within the framework of the longstanding Jordan-India relations, align with His Majesty King Abdullah’s directives to reinforce international partnerships and diversify investment sources, according to an Investment Ministry statement.

Abu Ghazaleh highlighted the continuous growth of economic relations between Jordan and India across sectors such as mining, chemicals, energy, pharmaceuticals, and information technology.

He noted that the Ministry of Investment aims to build on this momentum by broadening the base of Indian investments in the Kingdom and identifying new opportunities that serve mutual interests, according to a ministry statement.

The minister also emphasised the importance of increasing Indian investment in manufacturing industries, noting their role in enhancing the value of natural resources, linking to raw materials, and supporting local production chains, all of which contribute to sustainable economic development.

Abu Ghazaleh also underscored Jordan’s ongoing efforts to improve the business environment by updating legislation and offering facilities and incentives to investors. He also reiterated that the Kingdom welcomes Indian investors seeking to establish high-quality projects in promising sectors with competitive advantages, particularly in renewable energy and manufacturing.

Ambassador Chauhan expressed India’s appreciation for the close bilateral ties and its interest in elevating economic and investment cooperation. He highlighted the significant potential for collaboration in trade, energy, infrastructure, and technology.

He noted that Indian investments in Jordan currently total around JD1.46 billion across 46 companies, primarily in mining, energy, and industry, with both sides keen to expand cooperation in new mutually beneficial projects.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

