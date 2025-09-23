AMMAN — Investment Minister Tariq Abu Ghazaleh on Monday met with British Ambassador to Jordan Philip Hall for talks on enhancing investment cooperation between Jordan and the UK.

The two sides reviewed opportunities to expand British investments in the Kingdom, particularly in priority sectors, according to a ministry statement.

Abu Ghazaleh noted that British investments in Jordan currently stand at around JD1.2 billion, according to Central Bank of Jordan figures, with the bulk of these investments concentrated in the manufacturing sector.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving the business environment and providing facilitations to investors, in a bid to bolster Jordan’s position as a competitive investment destination at both the regional and international levels.

For his part, Ambassador Hall commended the strength of bilateral economic ties, voicing the UK’s keenness to increase its investments in Jordan and to build on the progress achieved through joint cooperation in recent years.

Also on Monday, Abu Ghazaleh met with Pakistan’s Minister of Investment, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, to discuss strengthening investment cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the “Invest in the Digital Economy” forum organised by the Amman Chamber of Commerce, was attended by Ministry Secretary-General Zahir Qatarneh and Pakistani Ambassador to Amman Muhammad Ajmal Iqbal.

The ministers also explored opportunities in the digital economy, technology, and innovation, while also considering ways to enhance partnerships in priority sectors.

They noted that Pakistani investments in Jordan currently exceed $155 million, predominantly in the industrial sector, and stressed the importance of leveraging this momentum to expand cooperation in future-oriented sectors, especially the digital economy and technology.

Abu Ghazaleh emphasised that Jordan’s economic modernisation vision provides a comprehensive national framework to attract quality investments and open new opportunities for both public and private sectors. He highlighted the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to improve the business environment and strengthen its position as a regional investment hub.

