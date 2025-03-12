AMMAN: The general Industrial Production Index (IPI) increased by 2.76 per cent in January 2025, reaching 88 points compared with 85.64 points in the same month of 2024, the Department of Statistics (DoS) announced in a report on Tuesday.

The rise was driven by a 2.45 per cent increase in manufacturing production, a 5.95 per cent growth in extractive industries, and a 4.52 per cent rise in electricity production.

On a monthly basis, the index recorded a 0.53 per cent decline in January compared with December 2024, when it stood at 88.47 points, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The decrease was attributed to a 1.25 per cent drop in manufacturing production, despite an 11.08 per cent increase in extractive industries and a 0.5 per cent rise in electricity production.

