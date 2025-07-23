AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to decentralisation and inclusive development during a Cabinet session held in the northern city of Jerash.

Hassan described Cabinet meetings in governorates as a “firmly established governmental approach aimed at shaping development programmes in close coordination with local administrations and elected bodies.”

“These sessions are vital to developing unified plans that address pressing challenges and priorities,” prime minister said. “They help ensure efficient implementation and responsible public spending.”

The session in Jerash was the first to include temporary municipal committees and newly established governorate councils, according to a Prime Ministry statement. The prime minister called on these bodies to put forth maximum effort in serving citizens’ needs, pledging full cooperation from the government to address any shortcomings until relevant legislation is passed and elections are conducted.

As part of Jordan’s broader political modernisation drive, Hassan said that local governance legislation would be a key priority in the coming period, stressing that municipalities form the backbone of local development and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to revitalising their role, improving their performance, and ensuring sound governance for equitable and effective service delivery.

The Prime Minister cautioned against “favoritism and unsustainable employment practices”, saying that efforts to tackle unemployment must not come at the expense of municipal sustainability or fair and transparent service provision.

He also described Jerash Festival, which will begin on Thursday, as one of the most distinguished to date, underscoring the iconic event’s significance for Jordan’s tourism and cultural sectors. “The festival remains a leading Arab cultural event and a vital contributor to the local economy.”

“Despite regional challenges, the government remains fully committed to supporting tourism and cultural events, which are essential pillars of the national economy and identity,” Hassan said.

He also highlighted several recent national occasion, including Flag Day, Independence Day, and the national football team’s qualification for the World Cup, as proud moments for Jordanians. “These are opportunities to celebrate our people, our achievements, and our enduring resilience,” he remarked.

Turning to the economy, the prime minister outlined the next phase of Jordan’s Economic Modernisation Vision, announcing a series of intensive workshops to be held at the Royal Hashemite Court and the Prime Ministry. “These workshops aim to review and update strategies to better reflect global developments and unlock opportunities missed in recent years due to regional instability.

The resulting three-year executive programme will act as the government’s central work plan, guiding ministries with detailed, sector-specific objectives.”

“This is about building a responsive and forward-looking economic framework that expands opportunities and keeps pace with global trends. it is not just a plan for the government, it is a roadmap for the future of all Jordanians.”

Hassan also reaffirmed Jordan’s unwavering commitment to regional stability and solidarity, emphasising the country’s vital diplomatic role amid ongoing geopolitical challenges in neighbouring Syria and Gaza.

The prime minister acknowledged the scale and severity of current regional developments. “The repercussions in our region are not easy,” he stated. “There are profound and visible transformations taking place around us. The future of Jordan and Arab countries is intrinsically linked.”

Highlighting Jordan’s active role in Syria, Hassan said revealed that the Kingdom had taken key steps in recent days to support efforts toward a unified and sovereign Syrian state. “Our aim is for Syria to rise, to be strong, stable, prosperous, and unified under its own sovereignty. Relations with the Syrian government are excellent, and there is open communication and cooperation across all sectors.”

He described ongoing consultations between the two countries as “highly positive,” noting that optimism about the future of Jordanian-Syrian relations is growing. “Jordan is offering comprehensive support to the Syrian people through civil defence cooperation, technical expertise, humanitarian assistance, and administrative coordination.”

Touching on the situation in Sweida, the prime minister said that conditions were stabilising. “We have played a key diplomatic role in containing the crisis,” he said, underscoring Jordan’s efforts to promote calm and security along its northern frontier.

On the situation in Gaza, Hassan reiterated the Kingdom’s support for the Palestinian people, amid what he described as an ongoing humanitarian tragedy. “We hope the brutality and suffering in Gaza will come to an end in the coming days. Our top priority is delivering humanitarian aid and helping the Palestinian people remain steadfast on their land.”

Hassan said that no issue outweighs the importance of ensuring Palestinians remain in their homeland, with the long-term objective of securing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. “With the support of the international community, we will continue working to secure the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people,” he said.

The prime minister also praised the tireless efforts of Jordanian institutions delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza under extremely difficult circumstances. “There has not been a single day or hour when our efforts have stopped. Despite every challenge, we are doing everything possible to ensure aid reaches those most in need.”

