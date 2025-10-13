AMMAN — The government is scheduled to repay JD275 million in Treasury bond maturities by the end of 2025, starting with JD50 million in mid-November, followed by two issuances in early December worth JD75 million and JD100 million, respectively.

According to Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) data, the total value of Treasury bonds issued through auctions since the beginning of 2025 has reached JD3.475 billion, with the latest issuance, No. 28, valued at JD100 million, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

The government has also issued Treasury bills worth JD700 million since the start of 2025 through five separate issuances.

The CBJ has additionally issued three rounds of bonds on behalf of the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) totalling JD175 million, with varying maturities and interest rates.

Earlier this year, the CBJ also issued the seventh round of Treasury bills for NEPCO valued at JD100 million.

The government’s debt instruments are not limited to the Jordanian dinar. Since the beginning of 2025, seven dollar-denominated bond issuances have been launched, amounting to a total of $1.135 billion, in addition to $50 million in dollar-denominated Treasury bills.

As of the end of July, Jordan’s public debt stood at JD46.272 billion, equivalent to 118.5 per cent of the Kingdom’s gross domestic product.

The cost of debt servicing, including principal and interest payments, reached JD3.155 billion during the first seven months of the year.

