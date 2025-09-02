AMMAN — Jordan’s industrial exports recorded a "notable" increase in the first half of 2025, reaching nearly JD4 billion compared with JD3.7 billion in the same period of 2024, marking an increase of JD259 million , according to figures released on Sunday by the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI).

This growth reflects the success of Jordanian Industry in its deep-rooting role as a "key" driver of national economic growth, amid mounting regional and international challenges.

The chamber said the performance underscores the strength of the industrial sector, which accounts for about 91 per cent of the Kingdom’s total exports, and reflecting efforts to diversify markets and enhance competitiveness of Jordanian products.

The manufacturing industries grew by 8 per cent during the first six months, highlighting their rising contributions to export activity and added value, driven by "stronger" external demand and "expanded" production capacity, according to the public service TV Al Mamlaka, reported.

According to the JCI data, eight out of ten industrial sectors achieved "notable" growth as leather and garments topped the increase with JD65 million, followed by food industries (JD64 million) and chemical and cosmetics (JD55 million). The three sectors combined accounted for 71 per cent in the overall increase in exports.

The construction industries sector grew with a total of JD39 million, driven by a "higher" demand from Syria, Iraq and Saudi Arabia, followed by medical supplies accounted for JD28 million.

The mining industries exports recorded JD15 million, packaging amounted for JD7 million, and plastic and rubber amounted for JD4 million.

Syria saw one of the "highest" rises, up to JD85 million to JD106 million, exports to India grew by JD100 million, and Ethiopia by JD47 million while Djibouti emerged as a "promising" market with gains of JD24 million.

The JCI said this reflects successful efforts to expand to non-traditional markets such as East Africa and the Horn of Africa in addition to further expansion in Central Asia and Europe.

By region, exports to Arab countries grew by JD293 million, driven by stronger demand from Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

The exports to the EU increased by JD28 million, and to non-Arab African countries by JD64 million. In contrast exports to East Asia edged down by JD4 million.

The chamber stressed that the results highlights Jordanian manufacturers’ ability to adapt to global market requirements, and respond swiftly to emerging opportunities.

It called for further support to sustain this momentum, including strengthened shipping and logistics programmes, enhanced product promotion and upgraded technical readiness.

The JCI concluded that the sector has once again proven to be the cornerstone of Jordan’s exports and economic growth, stressing that the first-half performance should serve as a foundation to achieve unprecedented levels by the end of 2025.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

