AMMAN — Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan on Thursday met with Vice President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Gelsomina Vigliotti and her accompanying delegation to discuss cooperation and advance strategic projects under the Jordan-EU partnership.

Talks reviewed the current EIB project portfolio in Jordan and progress made in key sectors, including water and wastewater, energy, education, financial services, and private sector support. Priority initiatives outlined in Jordan’s Economic Modernisation Vision were also highlighted, according to a ministry statement.

Toukan underscored the importance of the EIB as the EU’s financial arm and a key development partner, commending its support through concessional loans, investment funding, and technical grants. She noted that EIB contributions have helped finance vital projects in water, energy, healthcare, and education, while also facilitating SME financing through local banks.

The minister welcomed the bank’s support for the National Water Carrier Project, a flagship initiative aimed at desalinating and transporting water from Aqaba to Amman.

For her part, Vigliotti commended Jordan’s progress in implementing strategic projects, describing it as a testament to the strength of the partnership. She reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to further cooperation in water, energy, and investment support.

Between 2014 and 2024, the EIB’s portfolio in Jordan has expanded to around 2.25 billion euros, financing both public and private sector projects primarily in water, health, energy, and SME development, the statement added.

