AMMAN — President of the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) Fathi Jaghbir and Chairman of the Damascus Chamber of Industry Muhammad Al Mawlawi have agreed to establish a joint business council and joint sectorial committees between the two chambers in the textile, chemical, engineering and food sectors.

During an official visit to Damascus, Jaghbir stressed that the committees aim to boost trade exchange between the two countries in these sectors and address any obstacles based on a “win-win” approach, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported, citing a JCI statement on Sunday.

As part of efforts to boost bilateral economic relations, he said that 25 Jordanian industrial companies are scheduled to take part in the International Building Exhibition to be held in Damascus from May 27 to 31.

The participation is organised by the Amman Chamber of Industry and includes a delegation of more than 250 industrialists, the largest Jordanian delegation to visit Syria in decades, the JCI president pointed out.

Jaghbir noted that the participating Jordanian companies represent vital sectors related to reconstruction, including infrastructure, building materials, energy, and engineering industries, where Jordan holds a “strong competitive edge,” stressing the importance of this participation in opening new opportunities for Jordanian products in the Syrian market.

He also highlighted the need to boost economic ties between Jordan and Syria, pointing to the “historical ties and shared interests” that provide a favourable environment for expanded economic cooperation.

The industrialist added that easing restrictions on the movement of goods and financial transfers would facilitate the flow of commodities and services and enhance the investment climate.

