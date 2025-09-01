AMMAN — Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Saleh Kharabsheh on Thursday said that Jordan is moving steadily towards developing its green hydrogen sector, launching work on a national certification and guarantee-of-origin system to position the Kingdom as a reliable supplier in international markets.

Speaking at the opening of a workshop titled “Green Hydrogen Certification System in Jordan”, organised in cooperation with international firm DNV and the World Bank, Kharabsheh highlighted Jordan’s efforts to attract investment in the industry with support from international partners.

He referred to a recent World Bank-backed study that recommended establishing a clear legal and regulatory framework for the sector, including amending the electricity law to allow independent energy storage and transmission, and enacting a gas law that explicitly incorporates hydrogen, according to an Energy Ministry statement.

“This workshop provides a platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange, and represents a practical step towards establishing a national system aligned with international best practices,” Kharabsheh said, stressing that such a system would boost the credibility of Jordan’s future hydrogen exports to markets with strict environmental standards.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring a transparent and enabling investment environment, supported by good governance and collaboration with local stakeholders, in order to build a sustainable and competitive green hydrogen economy.

For his part, World Bank Energy Specialist Mohammad Qameh commended the cooperation with the ministry in energy transition efforts, noting that the bank is providing technical assistance and detailed advisory studies to help shape Jordan’s legislative and regulatory frameworks for the green hydrogen industry, including a certification system grounded in global experience.

He emphasised the importance of stable legislation to lower energy costs, attract investment, and create new jobs in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision.

During the workshop, DNV presented its study on establishing a national green hydrogen certification framework tailored to Jordan’s legal and regulatory context while remaining consistent with international standards. The firm reviewed three global models, the I-REC system, the Dutch model and the South Korean model, assessing their applicability in Jordan and offering preliminary recommendations.

DNV also outlined hydrogen production through electrolysis powered entirely by renewable energy, in line with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The company stressed that a robust guarantee-of-origin system is essential to ensure transparency in production, renewable energy sourcing and emissions tracking, thereby securing higher international value for Jordanian hydrogen.

The workshop also reviewed Jordan’s recent steps to advance its green hydrogen sector, including the formation of a National Hydrogen Committee in 2023, the signing of 12 memoranda of understanding with developers, and a series of legal reforms, such as adopting a new electricity law, drafting a gas law, and introducing incentives for renewable energy projects.

The event was attended by Energy Ministry Secretary General Amani Azzam, members of the National Hydrogen Committee and its technical certification committee, as well as private sector representatives, international developers and donors.

