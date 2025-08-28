AMMAN — The Cabinet, during a session chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Wednesday, endorsed the validating reasons for the draft amendment to the 2025 Electronic Transactions Law, to be referred to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau for approval.

The amendment aims to keep pace with rapid advances in information technology and align with the government’s vision for digital transformation, allowing institutions to adapt to new trends while streamlining services for citizens and businesses, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

Under the draft law, court litigation and notary public procedures would be made available electronically, marking a significant step towards modernising the justice sector. The move follows the Cabinet’s recent approval of the 2025 Notary Public Law amendment, which is expected to help expedite judicial processes, the statement read.

The amendment also removes legal barriers that restrict the provision of services electronically and grants electronic records the same legal status as written documents.

The Council of Ministers approved a package of incentives and exemptions for electricity generation projects, covering both conventional and renewable energy initiatives under Jordan’s national electricity system.

The measures include a full exemption from all fees and taxes stipulated under the 2022 Investment Environment Law for the duration of a project’s implementation agreement, as well as a 75 per cent income tax exemption for ten years starting from the commencement of commercial operations for the project’s first phase.

All equipment, devices, spare parts and materials imported for such projects will also be exempted from customs duties, taxes and import fees, the statement said, adding that financing, supply, installation and maintenance contracts, along with all project-related agreements, will be exempt from stamp duties and other charges.

Electricity generation projects would likewise be exempt from general sales tax and any other applicable levies. The exemptions would apply to goods and services sourced both locally and internationally, while companies will also be entitled to benefit from any additional exemptions granted in the future to industrial projects.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

