AMMAN — Minister of Agriculture Saeb Khraisat said that a balance is being maintained between livestock exports and local consumption, ensuring price stability in Jordan’s meat market.

Speaking to Al Mamlaka TV, Khraisat said that around 900,000 sheep have been exported to Saudi Arabia in recent months.

He noted that four of the Kingdom’s 11 livestock facilities have resumed exports after Jordan and Saudi Arabia agreed to rectify their status and fully reopen them.

A specific technical protocol has been established to regulate the export process, and Jordanian facilities have been integrated into Saudi Arabia’s “ENMAA” platform to facilitate exports in line with the agreed standards.

Khraisat stressed that exports would not affect local prices, as the ministry continuously monitors markets and will immediately halt shipments if any domestic shortage of sheep meat arises.

He also urged facility owners to fully comply with the approved technical and health guidelines to ensure the continuity of exports and boost confidence in Jordanian livestock products abroad.

